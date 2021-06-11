Letter: Football just isn’t the same game now

Some of the old defenders in the past would have had a great time sorting them out.

Brian Titterton

Derbyshire

"Football is becoming an embarrassment, with players diving, cheating, and wearing gloves" writes one reader.

Message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.