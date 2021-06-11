Letter: Football just isn’t the same game now
I love football, and love watching it but it’s becoming an embarrassment in recent times, with players diving, cheating, wearing gloves etc. It’s a joke.
Some of the old defenders in the past would have had a great time sorting them out.
Brian Titterton
Derbyshire
