Letter: Funding required to turn land at Brosterfield into a ‘wildwood’

This would fulfil our ambition to turn it into a wildwood and wild flower meadow, to enhance the landscape and provide a lasting facility for the local community.

We’ve already guaranteed a substantial amount from pledges and donations, and this year’s Foolow Well Dressing celebrated the project while raising several thousand pounds, thanks to local volunteers.

The plan to plant and dedicate trees in the wood has proved especially popular and has attracted interest from Blythe House and Helen’s Trust, well-known charities.

A reader has been in contact with an update about the Foolow Wildwood Campaign

They’ve expressed an interest to come on board, as planting a tree in memory of a loved one can be ideal way of commemorating a life.

Together we’re still exploring ways of reaching our goal, through applications for funding from the National Lottery and donations from businesses, many keen to become involved.

Sarah Dines MP and local councillor Alistair Sutton have both visited the site and endorsed our plans. Sarah Dines has even raised it at Westminster where it’s received approval.

All this takes time, as we try and make a difference to our local community whilst preserving this part of the National Park in line with the aims of local and national government.

Peter Slater

Foolow Wildwood Campaign

