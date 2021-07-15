Letter: Here's another reason to oppose Wolds planning application

A reader writes with concern over access at The Wolds.

The proposed development on this unsustainable site can only exacerbate concerns about education, health, safety, flooding risk, pollution and congestion. I would add that there are also major concerns about access.

The route to and from the development site, which snakes through the heart of a pleasant residential area via Wolds Road and Gritstone Road, is far too narrow to serve a further 78 dwellings, let alone the 345 or so ultimately envisaged.

Unfortunately the developers have come up with the bizarre proposal to widen the vehicle carriageway by narrowing the pavements, which would destroy a very useful amenity while exposing residents to a much greater risk of injury by a motor vehicle.

On top of that, under the proposed plans, residents will have to endure the nightmare scenario of excessive pollution, mud, dust and noise on the access route, caused by scores of daily HGV movements over the nine-year construction period.

On the issue of access, it’s worth looking at other major housing developments in Matlock and Darley Dale. Think of Cardinshaw Road, Bentley Brook Road, Presentation Avenue, Morledge, Cawder Quarry, Poppyfields Close, Parkway etc.

Each has its own designated access to a recognised exit route or main road, such as the A6 or A623.

For some reason, the proposed Sandy Lane, Gritstone Road and Bent Lane (The Wolds) development seems to have been singled out as an exception to this common sense protocol.

There are many sound reasons why this proposed development should not go ahead. To that list should be added ‘grossly inadequate access’.

Peter S Wild

Matlock

A message from the Editor:

