Letter: Housing developer's comments seemed like an own goal to me

The company then went on to seek to calm residents’ fears over the possible environmental impact of building more than 400 houses on the Wolds, by likening the effect to that of the historic quarrying industry.

If anything is set to anger residents even more than at present, it is the admission that the equivalent of a quarry is going to be constructed virtually in their back gardens.

I know of no quarry, historic or present day, which has been given planning permission to operate in the middle of a residential estate. The reason?

A reader disagrees with comments by a housing developer trying to calm residents’ fears over possible environmental impact of building more than 400 houses.

The detrimental environmental impact it would have on the health and wellbeing of the nearby residents, and inevitable damage to the inadequate capacity of the streets used as access.

I think the developer has scored an own goal here and, in so doing, has added weight to the many objections already sent to the planning department of the district council and is highly likely to cause even more to be added.

Margaret Elsworth

Matlock

