Letter: How do we know houses built at the Wolds won’t contribute to flooding?

The 2019 Matlock flood resulted from unprecedented rainfall. Derbyshire County Council’s own report (July 2020) quoted the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology: “Notable rainfall on November 7 prompted exceptionally high river flows in central and northern England, with a number of catchments in Derbyshire recording their highest ever peak flows.”

On that day, a month’s worth of rain fell over the upper Derwent catchment in Derbyshire.

That autumn was the wettest since records began. By November, the Derwent catchment was completely drenched and no more rainfall could be absorbed. This is the new normal, as the impacts of global climate change (long predicted by scientists) now become a Derbyshire reality.

Concern that houses built on the Wolds may contribute to flooding in the town is the subject of a letter.

Matlock flooded again on November 14. River levels were high and saturated soil prevented rain water absorption. Water backed up in the drainage system to flood the town centre. DCC’s flood report mentioned that run-off from Matlock’s pavements and roads had exacerbated the town centre’s flooding.

How certain can the planning authorities be that the proposed construction of more than 400 houses at the Wolds (above the town) will not make this considerably worse? If there’s enough rain over a short period, even the developer’s proposed sustainable urban drainage system with balancing ponds can be overwhelmed.

Have the planners factored in rainfall events over 200 per cent higher than the long term average for our region?

The climate crisis is rapidly escalating the risk of flooding in Matlock with the probability that both frequency and impact will increase.

In February, the head of the Environment Agency, Sir James Bevan, said that several of the ‘reasonable worst-case scenarios’ had already happened in the UK with more extreme weather and flooding’ and urged politicians to take action to reduce emissions and adapt to the ‘inevitable impacts of the climate emergency’.

Whatever the solutions, this threat requires an urgent rethink by planners and central government, plus the allocation of funding to enable Matlock to prepare for what is to come.

Laura Stevens and Wendy Bullar