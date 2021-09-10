Letter: It's a disaster to give essential services to profit-making companies

Tory councillors who voted for this package of measures were not prepared to listen to the voices of Labour, Lib Dems and Greens, who put forward evidence-based arguments against the proposals.

Serco is a multi-national company and is hugely profitable. Its half-year figures for 2021 show Reported Revenue up by 19 per cent, Reported Operating Profit up 31 per cent and Underlying Trading Profit up by 58 per cent.

Its failure to fulfil this contract highlights the folly of privatising public services.

A letter this week criticises the waste collection service in the area.

The HGV drivers, according to trade union Unite, are low paid in comparison to other similar drivers, which begs the question as to whether these “outsourcing” companies can only operate by providing services on the cheap, for them to maximise their profits.

Residents’ trust in Serco has been lost and the reduction in services impacts on the environment with the, albeit temporary, withdrawal of the green garden waste collection, which some residents have already paid for.

Derbyshire Dales Labour Party will campaign to end the Serco contract, return the waste collection service to a publicly-owned one.

The vehicles remain publicly owned and the council leases the depot.

It is time we recognise it was disastrous to give essential services to profit-making companies.

Martin Rutter, chairman Derbyshire Dales CLP, Councillor Dawn Greatorex, Councillor Mike Ratcliffe

By email

