Letter: It’s all too little too late from the Prime Minister

The NHS has been underfunded for the past decade, during which it has lost 20,000 beds, more than 100 A&E’s and is short of 90,000 staff.

Your readers’ recent experiences of accessing the NHS will doubtless confirm this. We need to fund the NHS at the level of countries such as Germany.

Organizations representing NHS Trusts said that they needed £10b this year to tackle waiting lists and cover Covid costs.

A reader feels funding for the NHS is not being addressed quickly enough.

Instead, the Government has offered them £5.4b, and that money won’t be available until April 2022.

Yet again Boris Johnson’s response is too little, too late with the inevitable consequence that waiting lists will remain a major issue.

Boris Johnson’s plan does nothing to halt public money leaking out of the system into shareholders pockets. A frightening number of GP surgeries are being bought by American insurance companies and the new Health and Care Bill would mean more privatisation.

Social care is largely privatised and outsourced. A plan for social care should involve bringing it into public ownership so it can work for people not for profit.

The country’s age profile continues to rise with the inevitable consequence of continuing increased demands for medical and social provision.

These issues need to be addressed with some urgency.

I doubt that Boris Johnson has either the empathy or the inclination to do so.

Ed Runham

Two Dales

