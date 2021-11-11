Letter: It's clear that Matlock Wolds is a special place

This secret landscape between Matlock Forest and the town fringe is incredibly important in so many ways. Its role in combatting climate change, safeguarding wildlife, including protected species and Habitats of Principal Importance, cannot be underestimated.

We are moving into uncharted territory - and we cannot afford to concrete over this natural flood defence. This would be a retrograde step, out of kilter with the aims of Cop26. We must look to the future if our town is to thrive and prosper.

The Matlock Wolds has geological and ecological characteristics rarely found elsewhere and a re-wilding scheme is a very real prospect.We must look to harnessing the powers of nature to create a natural flood defence for our town. And, with sympathetic management of this incredible place, this is a real possibility.

The site's role in combatting climate change cannot be underestimated, says reader Julie Atkin.

We need housing, but new housing must be in the right places; it’s time for the council to refuse this application and, as it’s time for a Local Plan review, this very special place should be permanently removed.

Julie Atkin

On behalf of Wolds Action Group

