Letter: Keep our two communities together

The two communities have been joined at the hip for many years and the area of former industrial ‘brown land’ separating the two (not counting the Stone and Mount Cook centres) is due for residential development.

Those readers with long and remarkable memories may recall I retired as town clerk in 1978. During my four years as clerk, I was struck by the mutual support of the two communities and their representatives.

Cromford Hill and Nimblejack are natural boundaries.

"It makes no sense to separate Middleton-by-Wirksworth from Wirksworth", writes one reader.

Peter Smith

Wirksworth

