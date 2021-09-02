Letter: Minor facelift to town centre could make major difference

Then I got thinking, could we improve our park slightly? Free-to-use toilets would be nice. However I’ve shouted about that before and no-one listened.What would be good is some serious tree trimming. As I approach Matlock from the Bakewell Road end and arrive in Crown Square, for the life of me I can’t see our iconic Clock Tower. I’m sure it was there once, but due to rampant tree growth it seems invisible.Discussing this with several friends who work within the authority, I understand some parks and garden staff members are skilled in tree climbing, can use chipping machines and understand the benefits to the environment.Cost shouldn’t really be an issue as contractors wouldn’t be employed, thus saving tax payers vital funds.After coppicing the trees, plant life, the trees themselves and insects would all reap rewards, plus, townsfolk walking around Park Head could glance up and check the time, providing they don’t have their face glued to their mobiles.All offcuts could be reused for improved seating with bark mulch used around parks and gardens.And why stop there? Perhaps some trimming along the river bank would be nice.