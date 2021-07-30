Letter: MP comments on Marcus Rashford were not needed

We employ Natalie Elphicke and her fellow MPs to ensure the good welfare of our society and children.

She should concentrate upon her primary responsibilities before criticising Marcus Rashford

He did not take any time away from his football duties. Neither did he ask for financial compensation or expenses.

A reader is not happy with comments made about Marcus Rashford following Euro 2020.

“When Natalie Elphicke has fed as many hungry children as Marcus Rashford, or done as much to inspire the nation, then she can slag him off all she likes. Until then, pipe down.” (Charlotte Nichols, Labour MP for Warrington North).

Ed Runham

Two Dales

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.