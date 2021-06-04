Letter: ‘Nul points’ is no surprise

For decades, our appalling attitude towards the EU and blaming the continent for all our problems have been stoked up by the right-wing press and media.

The Sun and the Daily Mail are the worst culprits for brainwashing the British public with anti-Europe propaganda.

Many blame the invasion of Iraq in 2003 for the reason why Cry Baby by Jemini got no points at that year’s extravaganza.

We seem to blame the EU for too many of our problems, writes one reader.

Even the endless repeats of Dad's Army on BBC 2 on Saturday nights don’t seem to help matters, if you ask me.

I fear Britain is becoming a bigoted country and we deserved another good smack in the mouth by our European neighbours at the Eurovision Song Contest, because it is the only time for them to register their disgust.

S Smith

By email

