Letter: Oppose the closure of allotment at Starkholmes

Surely, particularly during times when we are being urged to take exercise and look after ourselves better during a pandemic, it is crazy to close the site to allotment holders.

It is a well-kept and productive site where gardeners can work quietly, and sometimes exchange advice and produce.

The village community still has its annual produce show, with so many contributors being from the allotments which are an important community resource.

A letter asks for readers to oppose the closure of the allotments at the top of Starkholmes.

There are international campaigns urging us to protect our environment and our wildlife.

If the site is closed to gardeners there is not only the possibility of an overgrown mess, but the worse threat of so-called ‘development’.

Previous issues of your paper have considered the dangers of new building sites around the town, and the added pressures on local facilities and infrastructure.

I urge readers to oppose the closure of the site to allotment holders and protect an important local amenity.

Moyra Jean

Matlock Green

