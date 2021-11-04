Letter: PM’s silly statements

I believe Johnson's stupidity comes in four parts:

Firstly, he proposes a vast investment in "renewables" which by their very nature are intermittent. He has no back-up plan. His wind farms can't keep the lights on.

Secondly, he echoes sales talk - in which many power companies are guilty - which is not true. He told his party conference last year that "all" domestic electricity would shortly come from renewable sources. No - the mains supplies are always going to be a mixture and some power companies are honest enough to say so.

A reader remarks on the Prime Minister's speech

Thirdly, the priority of splashing cash to cut emissions is wrong. Johnson is like a First World War general charging straight ahead with silly schemes (such as heat pumps which won't work).

Finally, the indirect approach, which produced victory in the Second World War, is right.

The poor of the Earth, suffering from power shortage, can and will burn the fossil fuels they have.

Rich countries should spend to repair the damage once climate change has occurred, not splash out with lunatic schemes anticipating what hasn't happened yet.

Evan Rutherford

Wirksworth

