The campaign is being led by my colleague and Liberal Democrat group leader, Ed Fordham, who has already launched the countywide petition.

Although Gernon Manor is the only home earmarked locally, there appears to be an implied threat to the other 16 homes, so we are urging the council to end any closure speculation regarding their future.

Vulnerable residents, their families and hard-working care staff will already be worried about their future.

The main problem lies with the Government and their failure to properly fund local councils, but the responsibility is with the county council and their spending priorities.

A key reason for the estimated £27 million needed to carry out essential repairs is the lack of attention to routine maintenance in the past, a problem in many council-run buildings.

We also question the need to move residents out during repairs. Surely managers of these homes, already partly vacant, could move residents into different wings while repairs are carried out? We need these care homes since not everyone can be supported at home, where there is already a shortfall in the provision of social care.

I am therefore urging Conservative county councillors to ‘put their heads above the parapet’ and oppose their leadership, as the member for Chapel-en-le- Frith has done, only to be suspended from the Tory group.

I also call on our MP to support the all-party campaign.

Finally, can I urge readers to sign the petition, ask their families and friends to do so as well, by visiting ‘bit.ly/SaveOurCareHomes’ or by getting in touch with me.

Readers can also lobby their county councillor to express their concerns, but most importantly encourage them to vote against these drastic proposals? The petition rejects totally the ‘option of closure’ of the seven care homes.

Coun Sue Burfoot

Matlock

