Letter: Refuse staff's action needs our support

Through their union, the GMB, they are currently asking for a pay increase that at least keeps pace with inflation and maintains current employment conditions.

Since I am told their drivers are paid less that £11 per hour and most of the other workers are on not much above the minimum wage, this is a very modest claim.

Unfortunately, they are employed by Serco, the multinational outsourcing firm: the same one that has profited from the failed national £37billion test and trace programme.

"I hope readers will support the refuse collectors in this action and tell their councillors to do the same", writes one reader.

It forecast 20 per cent higher revenues of £2.2bn and trading profits of £200m - 20 per cent higher this year (Guardian June 21).

It seems that a local manager has let the mask slip when s/he responded to the claim by confirming that Serco want to see an effective pay cut and saying that our refuse workers are “ten a penny” and “as long as you’ve got arms and legs, you’ll do” (Mercury 21 Oct, “Bin staff strike..”).

This is exactly how companies like Serco make dividends for their shareholders – by treating workers with contempt.

It is why this essential service (like health and social care) should be run by us through democratic local control.

I am proud our Labour councillors voted against subsidising the failed Serco bin collection contract.

But we should all understand that councillors no longer have the resources to do what is really needed: to bring back these services into local control.

This would require a different government – one that really believes in ‘levelling up’, that restores proper funding to local authorities and empowers them to respond to local need, including respecting our workers.

I hope readers will support the refuse collectors in this action and tell their councillors to do the same.

Angus McLardy

Secretary, Matlock andDistrict Labour Party

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.