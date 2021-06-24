Letter: Services in town could be under threat if more houses are built

At the same time, the developer is promising the earth and then quoting the inability to make a profit on these proposals, without reneging on measures to provide compensatory improvements to local infrastructure.

Such improvements generally consist of affordable housing, and Section 106 money for improvements to schools and medical facilities, in order to meet the population expansion their building will generate.Add to this an increased threat of flooding and a dangerous rise in traffic air pollution. Such building affects not only the locality of a site but is dismembering the quality of life in the town in many ways.

Are you concerned that primary schools are overcrowded, so much so that some classes are bursting at the seams?

Reader John Tresadern asks if Matlock residents are concerned that each new housing development adds vehicles to our roads, raising congestion and pollution levels and safety concerns?

Are you concerned that, already since 2016, our local surgeries have added several hundred patients to their lists, with attendant increases in waiting times despite valiant efforts to use new technology to ‘hold the line’?

Are you concerned that each development adds vehicles to our roads, raising congestion and pollution levels and safety concerns?

Are you concerned that, while climate scientists predict increasing flash flood conditions, building on our upper valley side slopes also increases the risk of flooding?The Gritstone site is a known flood risk. Covering areas in concrete and tarmac both increases flood run-off and increases the load on the town’s drainage system, much of which dates from Victorian times.

Are you concerned that, because of these impacts, our children are losers, that patients are losers, that traffic congestion and flooding events make both the people of the town, its built fabric and its contribution to combating climate change, all losers.Are you concerned that the one and only winner is the developer?

Make your opposition known to the district council by contacting [email protected] quoting planning application 18/01242/EIA because these are losses way beyond what should be permitted.

Tell the district council that it is a wretched day if they don’t stand shoulder to shoulder with our town council and vote down this development.

John Tresadern

Matlock

