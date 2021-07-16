Letter: This government has got its priorities all wrong

During these strange times, more of us have become aware of how dependent we are on our wonderful NHS services and staff. Many have been campaigning for an increase in their pay.

Even those of us who are not peace campaigners have been querying the sense of the huge increase in military spending announced in the recent budget. Surely the Government has got its priorities wrong.

The pitiful offer to the nurses, the public sector pay freeze, lack of sick pay - all while announcing the first increase in nuclear weapons since the Cold War - makes it clear the Government doesn’t care about the health and wellbeing of our communities.

"More of us have become aware of how dependent we are on our wonderful NHS services and staff", writes one reader.

MJ (Full name supplied)

Matlock​

