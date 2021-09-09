Letter: Time to stop the building in town

We have a problem here. Water comes up from the middle of the road where it is cracked, it is also coming down from under the houses on Hilltops View. This is since new houses were built on Asker Lane, and by the convent.

It’s very bad when it freezes, but I feel Severn Trent don’t do anything. They should stop building any more houses.

Angry Matlock resident

