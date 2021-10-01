Letter: Trim your hedgerows

It was surprising to find the number of hedges growing over half of the footpath in places, giving me the choice of being swiped across the face by branches, roses or brambles or tripping on the uneven pavements.

I urge home owners not just to trim the new growth but to cut back their hedges as they will regrow.

Complaining to the Footpaths Officer has brought results previously, most notably on the A6 near the Whitworth Centre, where stepping on to the road is not advised.

A reader is fed up of having to dodge overgrown hedges.

John G

Derbyshire Dales

