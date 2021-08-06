Letter: We feel that site in Tansley is totally unsuitable

Tory councillors voted to spend up to £25k on their agreed site at Knabhall Lane, Tansley, in particular to check the extent of contamination of the site, a former waste tip, in order to progress to a planning application.

Lib Dem councillors raised the locally contentious issue of ownership of the site and the risk to local water supplies.

They and local residents also know that this is only the tip of a huge iceberg of public spending on a site which is totally unsuitable and unsustainable as a home for vulnerable traveller families, especially through the winter months.

Councillors have written in about a decision on where to house travellers in the area.

We anticipate that the costs will escalate to the extent that it can never be developed.

Officers identified up to seven ‘negotiated stopping places’ throughout the Dales to which they could direct traveller families, for up to eight weeks at a time and therefore keep a degree of control over their movement. Regrettably, the Conservatives voted to omit this clause, in order to ‘focus the minds’ of the council on developing Knabhall Lane as a permanent traveller site.

However, this means traveller families will continue to occupy their present encampments on Matlock’s Station Car Park and the ABC in Bakewell.

What the Conservatives also forget is that only five or six caravans and vehicles can probably be accommodated on the Knabhall Lane site, so another site would still be needed to satisfy the requirements of the council’s own Local Plan.

Cllrs Sue Burfoot, Steve Flitter, Paul Cruise, David Hughes, Martin Burfoot and Steve Wain

Derbyshire

