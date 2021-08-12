Letter: We reject Serco bailout

As a group, we voted against giving Serco any additional public funding at the extraordinary meeting on the July 27.

Serco have agreed to a waste management contract with the district council and we could not reward Serco’s failure to meet the agreed performance level.We recognise there is a shortage of HGV drivers. However this does not fully explain the poor performance by Serco and its inability to solve predictable problems.Serco are a big profitable multi-national who should not be seeking extra funding from residents and taxpayers.

We call on Serco to deliver on their contract commitments and ensure all waste streams are collected in line with the contract.The district council is Conservative-controlled and they have forced through a handout to Serco. As your representatives, we will continue to challenge Serco’s poor performance and ensure tax payers and residents receive value for money.

We have requested an independent investigation into Serco’s performance failure.

Couns Robert Archer, Martin Burfoot, Sue Burfoot, Paul Cruise, Steve Flitter, David Hughes and Steve Wain

