Letter: We should all be able to live in peaceful harmony

Even better, ban and stop all wars, give world peace a chance for once and jail greedy disgusting people who deal in the sick arms trade.

Does the world need war-mongering MPs and governments any more to decide on wars or mass murders?

How many more war graves do we need then, millions more? In wars, people murder people they won’t ever meet. How sick is that?

Let's start an anti-war political party: no more killing, okay?

Peter McDonald

By email

