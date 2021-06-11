Letter: Where does money go to when we send it overseas?
The Labour Party is continually telling us about child poverty in Britain, but then it wants us to send money to countries abroad when we have no idea where it actually ends up once it gets there.
Even at a rate of 0.5 GDP, we are way ahead of most other countries, in particular the EU.
Is this another example of the Labour Party not understanding the electorate?
J Bunting
By email
