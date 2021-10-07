Letter: Where is the duty of care from council over hedges problem?

This uneven pathway is disappearing because of thick vegetation reducing its width. It is particularly hazardous for people with a visual impairment and mobility scooter users.

On May 5, I reported this to Derbyshire County Council, who are responsible for the upkeep of our pathways. I was given a reference number.

I contacted them again on June 13 for an update. They responded by saying they are trying to find out the landowner of this section of green space as it is the landowner’s responsibilty to cut back the vegetation.

A reader replies to a letter last week about an overgrown hedgerow.

In their email it stated they were “receiving a high volume of enquiries and were prioritising work according to risk.”

This is a risk and surely the council has a 'duty of care' to local residents for their safety. Will it take someone to have an accident before they do anything? I again contacted the council on August 31 .

Their response was to say my email would receive attention as appropriate.

Pam O

Derbyshire Dales

