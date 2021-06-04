Letter: You know it makes sense to pick up your litter

A reader asks for people enjoying the warm weather to also pick up their rubbish when out and about.

Let’s hope there is more to come.

However, if you are going out to the park or into the countryside and having a good time, here’s a thought: take your rubbish home with you. You know it makes sense.

Jayne Grayson

By email

