Letter: You know it makes sense to pick up your litter
Three cheers for the weather. These recent few days of sunshine have been just what the doctor ordered.
Let’s hope there is more to come.
However, if you are going out to the park or into the countryside and having a good time, here’s a thought: take your rubbish home with you. You know it makes sense.
Jayne Grayson
By email
