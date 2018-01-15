Outdoor educator to host Hope Valley litter pick for environment award

An outdoor education worker from Bradwell is to host a community litter pick as her final step to gaining a prestigious conservation accolade.

Ruth Dixon has spent the last year pursuing the John Muir Explorer Award in her roles as a Forest School practitioner, playworker, teaching assistant and volunteer with the National Trust and Moorland Discovery Centre.

In that time, she has completed a number of projects practical learning tasks, and a weekly blog which will culminate in the Big Hope Valley Litter Pick on Sunday, March 4.

She said: “I decided to use the award’s framework to celebrate and deepen my knowledge, experiences and love of the White and the Dark Peak.

“I also hoped it would give me the incentive to be more proactive in helping to conserve the Peak District National Park and promote and share its wonders with others.”

The award scheme encourages people of all backgrounds to connect with, enjoy, and care for wild places and is supported by the Peak District National Park Authority.

Coralie Hopwood of the John Muir Trust said “We have been really impressed by Ruth’s passion for the wild landscapes of the Peak District and her commitment to sharing her enthusiasm about how they can be cared for.”

The litter pick will begin at the Castleton Visitor Centre car park at 12noon, and all support is welcome.

To read Ruth’s blog, go to https://goo.gl/g8edeC.