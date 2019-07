Motorists have been advised to avoid the A623 at Tideswell as there is an overturned lorry.

Derbyshire Police tweeted at 11am: "Officers are dealing with an overturned lorry at the #A623 at the junction of Manchester Road (#B6049) at #Tideswell. We're awaiting equipment to recover the vehicle and the road will need to be closed for this to take place. Please use alternative routes."

More hen we have it