Casualties had to be treated for difficulties with smoke inhalation after a house fire erupted.

Fire crews were called out to the blaze at Cartmel Close, in Dronfield, in the early hours of today, Monday, January 1.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said crews from Dronfield, Chesterfield and Lowedges attended before 2.45am and used hose reel jets to put the fire.

East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics helped casualties suffering with smoke inhalation, according to the fire service.