Peak District adventurer becomes Ordnance Survey #GetOutside champion

The head of a Bakewell-based charity says she is honoured to have been selected as one of Ordnance Survey’s GetOutside champions.

Yvonne Witter is the newest recruit to the campaign aimed at inspiring people in Great Britain to get outdoors more often.

She was chosen for her work as a community mentor for Peak District Mosaic, a collective made up of individuals from black and minority ethnic (BME) communities around the Peak District National Park.

Yvonne, who plans to lead group walks, cycling trips and various other activities to get more people to access and enjoy the outdoors, said: “I am passionate about encouraging others to get outside. I am a natural motivator and was very honoured to be selected as one of the GetOutside Champions.

“It means a great lot to me to be able to continue my work in the countryside to motivate others and given this opportunity to do even more, especially reaching out to those who feel that the countryside is not for them or do not know where to go and what to do to.

"The outdoors is like a second home to me, a place to destress, enjoy nature, learning new things and being adventurous while challenging myself. The great outdoors can be a haven for others to recharge, meet new friends and be at peace with nature."

Yvonne, from Sheffield, met her 60 fellow OS GetOutside champions at an event in Cheshire where they were joined by endurance adventurer Sean Conway and paralympian Mel Nicholls.

The champions, chosen for their ability to communicate their love for being outside, include journalists, bloggers and authors who all write about their adventures in Britain.

OS Champion, Ben Fogle, said: “There are some truly remarkable and inspirational people in this group, and it is an honour and delight to be joining them for what I think is an important campaign, making the outdoors enjoyable, accessible and safe.”