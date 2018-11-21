Peak District blanketed in snow - pictures and video

Parts of the Peak District have been blanketed in snow as temperatures plummeted.

Snow caused problems on the A57 Snake Pass yesterday, with Derbyshire County Council issuing a warning to motorists using higher routes in the High Peak overnight due to snow and slush.

A road winds through snow covered fields near Hope Valley. Photo - SWNS

A van came off the road in snow on the Snake Pass. Photo - SWNS

Snow on the hills of the Peak District. Photo - SWNS

A road winds through snow covered fields near the Hope Valley. Photo SWNS

Snow covered trees in the Hope Valley. Photo - SWNS

