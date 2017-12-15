Peak District parkrun group to launch in Bakewell this month

The worldwide parkrun phenomenon is stretching its legs into the Derbyshire Dales, with a new weekly event being launched later this month.

The first of the free five-kilometre sessions will welcome runners, joggers and walkers to Hassop Station on Saturday, December 30, and then follow on every Saturday starting at 9am.

Parkrun ambassador Karen Weir said: “As a resident of the beautiful Peak District, I am very excited that we are finally getting a parkrun here in the National Park.

“After almost 12 months of fundraising, planning, recruiting and developing a volunteer team we are ready to go live.”

She added: “Not only are we filling a geographical gap in parkrun coverage, but, more importantly, we are meeting the request of the local community who initiated and supported the creation of Bakewell parkrun.

“It’s not just about running however and we hope to encourage walkers and volunteers to come along and get involved.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council’s sports development officers supported the initial working group meetings for the start-up of the event, which has now been taken on by volunteers.

Karen said: “The success of parkrun is dependent on volunteers, so anyone who would like to get involved on an ad-hoc or regular basis please contact the team.”

With 98,269 events taking place across the globe, parkrun offers an organised, timed opportunity for exercise.

Those taking part get a barcode linking to their personal details that can be used at any other parkrun event.

For more information, email the local parkrun team at bakewellhelpers@parkrun.com.