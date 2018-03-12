Peak District tourist board to target German holidaymakers in £1m plan

Regional tourist board Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire is to share in a new £1million project to attract more visitors from mainland Europe.

The money comes from the Government-backed Discover England Fund, which is creating a 300-mile touring route between London and Northumberland.

Managing director Jo Dilley said: “This is great news. We’re looking forward to working with our colleagues in the East Midlands and further afield to create itineraries and bookable products.

“The aim is to give tourists an authentic and enjoyable taste of England, discovering both well-known attractions and hidden gems wherever they travel.”

New itineraries will package attractions, accommodation, activities and places to eat, with an emphasis on helping businesses operate in the international market - particularly Germany, where touring is a popular holiday choice.

The holidays will be marketed to independent travellers, tour operators and influential travel agents.

The East of England Touring Route project is being led by the NewcastleGateshead Initiative, working with destinations organisations and local councils along the route.