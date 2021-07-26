21-hour thunderstorm alert sounded for Derbyshire

The Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ warning is valid between 9am on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during Tuesday across much of Wales, northern and central England.

Take care out there...

“These will last well into the night across north Wales and north-west England in particular where they could be prolonged in places.

“20 to 30mm of rain is possible in around one or two hours and a few places could see around 60mm in three to six hours.

“Lightning and hail may pose additional hazards in a few locations.”

What to expect, according to the Met Office

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly road closures

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes