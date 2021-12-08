60k receive vaccine in Derbyshire Dales in space of a year

People are being urged to come forward for their booster.

December 8 marked a year to the day that then 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first person to get the Pfizer jab after its approval in the UK.

The vaccine was administered at University Hospital Coventry, and marked the start of a historic world-wide mass vaccination programme.

Since then, 60,396 people aged 12 and over in Derbyshire Dales have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, figures up to December 4 from the UK coronavirus daily dashboard show.

That's at least 90% of all people in the age group, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service.

Of them, 56,556 have also received a second dose – 84% – though 12 to 17-year-olds only became eligible for second jabs in recent weeks.

Across the UK, 51 million people have had their first jab and more than 46 million have received a second dose.

Data shows 31,116 people in Derbyshire Dales had received a booster jab or third dose of the coronavirus vaccine by December 4.

Dr Steve Lloyd, Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination programme in Derby and Derbyshire, said: "This has been a wonderful collaboration, with hundreds of people all across Derby and Derbyshire working together to protect literally hundreds of thousands of people from this dangerous virus.

"I'm incredibly proud and humbled to have been part of it, and I want to thank everyone who has been involved, working long hours in difficult circumstances to deliver this programme. And none of this would have worked without the contribution of thousands of volunteers, who have worked as marshals, car par attendants, administrators and dozens of other roles. Thank you everyone."

Derbyshire Dales vaccination sites bookable through National Booking Service are Hathersage Pharmacy, Main Road, Hathersage; Matlock Football Club (Nabbs Lane Pharmacy) and Tideswell Pharmacy, Queen Street, Tideswell.