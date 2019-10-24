A Derbyshire vintage model plane company is really taking off

A model plane business that started small is really taking off now exporting to 58 countries from the Derbyshire Dales.

And the Vintage Model Company has expanded thanks to free business advice from Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Businessmen Tim Wilcox and Hadi Kanan launched the enterprise in 2012 and have been helped through the process by professional business adviser Heather Bradford, of the District Council’s Derbyshire Dales Business Advice service.

Tim said: “Model aeroplane kits were very popular in the 1950s and 60s but the hobby gradually died out over the years. We wanted to revive the pleasure of building from a kit, not just for the dedicated hobbyist but for anyone who appreciates the nostalgia and heritage of vintage aeroplanes.”

The company now comprises of six people, including a digital specialist who is using social media to raise awareness of the company, which can be found online at www.vintagemodelcompany.com.