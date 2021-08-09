‘Absolute pieces of s**t’ set fire to vehicle belonging to Derbyshire football club

The crime happened at the playing fields in the Hope Valley village of Calver sometime before 8pm on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Calver FC said: “Unfortunately some absolute pieces of s**t have decided to torch the Jeep we use to pull the gang mower to cut the grass.

Calver FC posted this picture of the blaze on Facebook.

“As a club we don’t receive any help from the local council and all pitch maintenance is carried out by the players, meaning that pieces of equipment like this are invaluable to the club.

“It is not just the men’s team that benefits from this equipment but also the numerous junior teams that play down at the pitch.”

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time, including those with dash cam footage.

“Anyone who has any information is asked to contact us, quoting 21*445604.”

Derbyshire police shared this picture of the aftermath of the fire on social media.