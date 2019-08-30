All the fun of the fair as Chatsworth Country Fair 2019 gets underway - video

Thousands of people are set to descend on Derbyshire this weekend for the Chatsworth Country Fair.

This year's event got underway today, with displays from the Ukranian Cossack Stunt Team and the Bolddog Lings FMX Motorcycle display team among the entertainment.

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire with members of the Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team

Our photographer Rachel Atkins has been at the show this morning and captured this video, and photos, from the first day.

If you're heading to the fair over the weekend, here's all you need to know.

