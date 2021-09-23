Amorous couple flip car after knocking handbrake while ‘strengthening their relationship’ in Derbyshire
An amorous couple had to be rescued after their car flipped over when the handbrake was knocked during a steamy encounter in Derbyshire.
The pair were pulled over for a love-making session on a narrow country lane in the county yesterday evening.
But, in an unfortunate twist of fate, they accidently knocked the handbrake of their Yaris.
The car rolled down a hill and flipped on its side, blocking the road and leaving the randy couple trapped.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit shared pictures of their antics on Twitter, with one image showing the car on its side down a unlit and secluded road, hidden away from prying eyes.
The unit said: “At an undisclosed location in Derbyshire the couple occupying this Yaris had parked up and were strengthening their relationship.
"Whilst doing so the handbrake has become disengaged and it rolled down a hill before flipping on its side. No injuries. #DriveToArrive.”
Dozens have since poked fun at the couple in response to the images.
One said: “Please practice safe sex and leave handbrake on.”
Another described ‘strengthening their relationship’ as “possibly the best euphemism ever.”
A third added: “Brings new meaning to ‘Did the earth move for you?"
“Dad, I’ve had a bit of a bang in the car….”, a fourth said.