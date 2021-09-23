Amorous couple flip car after knocking handbrake while ‘strengthening their relationship’ in Derbyshire

An amorous couple had to be rescued after their car flipped over when the handbrake was knocked during a steamy encounter in Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 1:16 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:23 pm
The couple were said to be 'strengthening their relationship' when the handbrake become disengaged, causing the car to roll down a hill and flip on its side (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

The pair were pulled over for a love-making session on a narrow country lane in the county yesterday evening.

But, in an unfortunate twist of fate, they accidently knocked the handbrake of their Yaris.

The car rolled down a hill and flipped on its side, blocking the road and leaving the randy couple trapped.

Derbyshire RPU shared these images of the car down a secluded road, hidden away from prying eyes (Picture: Derbyshire RPU)

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit shared pictures of their antics on Twitter, with one image showing the car on its side down a unlit and secluded road, hidden away from prying eyes.

Read More

Read More
HMRC investigate £66,000 found in car boot after Derbyshire M1 stop

The unit said: “At an undisclosed location in Derbyshire the couple occupying this Yaris had parked up and were strengthening their relationship.

"Whilst doing so the handbrake has become disengaged and it rolled down a hill before flipping on its side. No injuries. #DriveToArrive.”

Dozens have since poked fun at the couple in response to the images.

One said: “Please practice safe sex and leave handbrake on.”

Another described ‘strengthening their relationship’ as “possibly the best euphemism ever.”

A third added: “Brings new meaning to ‘Did the earth move for you?"

“Dad, I’ve had a bit of a bang in the car….”, a fourth said.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.