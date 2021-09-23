The couple were said to be 'strengthening their relationship' when the handbrake become disengaged, causing the car to roll down a hill and flip on its side (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

The pair were pulled over for a love-making session on a narrow country lane in the county yesterday evening.

But, in an unfortunate twist of fate, they accidently knocked the handbrake of their Yaris.

The car rolled down a hill and flipped on its side, blocking the road and leaving the randy couple trapped.

Derbyshire RPU shared these images of the car down a secluded road, hidden away from prying eyes (Picture: Derbyshire RPU)

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit shared pictures of their antics on Twitter, with one image showing the car on its side down a unlit and secluded road, hidden away from prying eyes.

The unit said: “At an undisclosed location in Derbyshire the couple occupying this Yaris had parked up and were strengthening their relationship.

"Whilst doing so the handbrake has become disengaged and it rolled down a hill before flipping on its side. No injuries. #DriveToArrive.”

Dozens have since poked fun at the couple in response to the images.

One said: “Please practice safe sex and leave handbrake on.”

Another described ‘strengthening their relationship’ as “possibly the best euphemism ever.”

A third added: “Brings new meaning to ‘Did the earth move for you?"

“Dad, I’ve had a bit of a bang in the car….”, a fourth said.