Appeal for witnesses after Matlock robbery

Officers from Derbsyhire Constabulary have appealed for witnesses to a robbery in Matlock.

The robbery is reported to have happened at around 11.50pm last night (June 5) at the Esso garage on the A615 Matlock Green near the Church Street junction.

Do you recognise these men?

Two men, with their faces covered, threatened a shop worker and stole cash and cigarettes. A third man was seen in the area at the time. It is believed that they ran off in the direction of the Hurst Farm estate.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area who witnessed the incident or the men running off.

Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone with CCTV in the area or any drivers with dash cam footage. Any footage that may be of use to our investigation should be downloaded onto another device and safely kept for officers to view.

If you have any information which may assist with the police's enquiries, please call 101 and ask to speak to someone from Buxton CID.

Please quote the reference number 19*289541 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Tim Brown, in any correspondence.