Around 1,500 homes in Derbyshire town without gas due to burst water main - full list of streets and everything you need to know

Around 1,500 homes and businesses in a Derbyshire town are without gas supplies.
Gas distribution company Cadent said engineers are working hard to solve the problem in Wirksworth, which has been caused by a large amount of water entering the local gas mains network.
A Cadent spokesperson said: “We believe this is affecting gas supplies to some 1,500 homes and businesses in the town.
“There is a burst water main in the area and we are liaising closely with Severn Trent Water.
“We have stopped water entering the gas network and work is under way to repair the burst water main.
“Before we can restore gas supplies we will need to remove all the water from our pipes.
“Our engineers also have to visit every property affected to safely turn off the gas supply at the gas meter. Please arrange for someone to be at home or make arrangements to enable us to access your property.
“Please do not turn off your own gas supply unless you are advised to do so by Cadent. Otherwise wait for an engineer to call.”
All Cadent engineers carry identification and people should ask to see it before allowing someone entry to their home.
“Once every home is switched off and all the water has been removed from our gas pipe network, we will then have to visit every property to switch the gas supply back on and ensure gas is flowing safely,” the Cadent spokesperson said.
“We expect the operation to restore supplies will take a number of days.
“We are liaising with Derbyshire County Council to identify those residents who are most vulnerable.”
If you or your neighbour need assistance and are elderly, chronically sick, have very young children, are recovering from a hospital stay, have a terminal illness, have a disability or are registered on the Priority Services Register, call Cadent on 0345 835 1111 to make necessary arrangements.
A customer centre has been set up at Wirksworth Town Hall on Coldwell Street.
The following streets have all been affected:
ADAM BEDE CRESCENT
BAILEYCROFT MEWS
BEECH COURT
BLIND LANE
BOURNEBROOK AVENUE
BOWLING GREEN LANE
BROOKLANDS AVENUE
CANTERBURY ROAD
CANTERBURY TERRACE
CAUSEWAY
CEMETERY LANE
CHAPEL LANE
CHURCH STREET
CHURCH WALK
CINDER LANE
COLDWELL STREET
CORN MILL CLOSE
CROMFORD ROAD
CROWN YARD
DERBY ROAD
ECCLESBOURNE CLOSE
FOGGS ENTRY
GATEHOUSE DRIVE
GORSEY BANK
GREENHILL
GREENWAY CROFT
GRIGGS GARDENS
HAMMONDS COURT
HANNAGE WAY
HARRISON DRIVE
IAN AVENUE
KING EDWARD STREET
KINGSFIELD COURT
MARKET PLACE
MILLERS GREEN
NETHER GARDENS
NETHER MILL COURT
NORTH END
NURSERY CROFT
QUEEN ELIZABETHS CLOSE
RAVENSTOR ROAD
SLATER CRESCENT
SNOWFIELD VIEW
SOUGH LANE
SPRING CLOSE
ST JOHN STREET
ST JOHNS STREET
ST MARYS GATE
STATION ROAD
THE CAUSEWAY
THE DALE
THE HAWTHORNS
WARMBROOK
WASH GREEN
WATER LANE
WEST END
WHEATCROFT CLOSE
WILLOWBATH LANE
WIRKSWORTH
WIRKSWORTH HALL GARDENS