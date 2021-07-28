Artists and photographers invited to enter Cromford Mills competition

The Arkwirght Society is hosting a weekend event called Celebrating the Arts, August 21-22, as a showcase for the the makers and artists whose work is featured around the complex and in its independent shops.

But the centrepiece for visitors will be an exhibition of work responding to the site and its famous history, with prizes up for grabs.

A spokesman for the society said: “We are inviting photographic and artistic interpretations of the beautiful and atmospheric Cromford Mills and the nearby canal wharf, meadows, Cromford village and Cromford church.”

Do you have the skills to artistically portray Cromford Mills?

Artists are asked to spend the whole of Saturday, August 21, working around the mills and surrounding areas, in a pro-loco style event to produce on work in situ.

Judging will take place on the Sunday with the opportunity to win vouchers for art materials.

Amateur photographers are also invited to submit shots of the mills or surrounding areas with the opportunity to win a cash prize.

Photographs can be print or digital and need to be submitted in advance, and judging will take place on the Saturday.

The registration deadline for both competition is Sunday, August 15. To sign up or get more details, write to [email protected]

Built in 1771 to house the first water-powered cotton spinning mill, Cromford Mills became the birthplace of the modern factory system.

Today it is internationally recognised as part of the Derwent Valley UNESCO World Heritage Site, due to the ground-breaking manufacturing ingenuity that was quickly replicated in mills across the world, transforming the global textile industry.

The Arkwright Society owns and manages the mills, and is celebrating its own 50th anniversary in 2021.

It is an educational charity devoted to the rescue of industrial heritage buildings and helping to preserve the precious built and natural landscape in and around Cromford.

Celebrating the Arts is the final major event in a season of commemorative activities.