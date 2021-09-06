Artist's impression of large new apartment block in central Matlock is revealed

The computer generated image gives an idea of how the new apartments will look when they are built.

Derbyshire Dales District Council’s planning committee approved an application for the former Ford dealership site on Causeway Lane last month overlooking Hall Leys Park.

Now, Hope Valley and Sheffield based company Peak Architects have released this computerised mock-up of how the development will look when building works have been finished.

Peak Architects’ Paul Holden, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Clowes Developments and that planning has been secured on this scheme.

"It respects and enhances the character and of this historic area through sensitive design and appropriate materials, whilst acknowledging its adjacency to the Matlock Bridge Conservation Area, given our expertise in heritage and conservation architecture.”

A spokesman for Peak Architects said their focus has been to create a scheme that ‘acknowledges and makes reference to the town’s architecture and its local context’.

The scheme will transform the site into 49 high quality one and two bed dwellings and ground floor retail units, including the refurbishment and conversion of an existing adjacent unit into two apartments.A number of the properties will also benefit from outside space, via terraces or gardens with additional access to a new landscaped central courtyard, private parking, bike storage and amenity space.

Marc Freeman, Director of Clowes Developments (North West Ltd) added: “We are delighted to have received planning consent for the development of residential and commercial use at the former Matlock Ford site.

"The development will be compatible with neighbouring land uses, lead to biodiversity enhancement, be flood resilient and incorporate measures within the apartments and communal areas to mitigate the effects of and adapt to climate change.