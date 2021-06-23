Bakewell care home celebrates National Beer Day with pop-up pub supplied by Thornbridge Brewery

Residents at a Bakewell toasted National Beer Day with a pop-up ale festival recently, with a helping hand from one of the Derbyshire Dales’ biggest brewers.

By Ed Dingwall
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 12:24 pm

Staff at Burton Closes Hall, on Haddon Road, set up a makeshift pub complete with signage and vintage posters, beer mats and branded glasses on Tuesday, June 15.

The neighbouring Thornbridge Brewery sponsored the event by sending a selection of their most popular ales for residents to enjoy, while a traditional pub quiz kept everyone entertained as they enjoyed their favourite tipples and bar snacks.

Activities coordinator Jade Tschornookyj-Mee said: “I channelled my inner Bette Lynch behind the bar, wearing animal print and chatting with the ‘customers’.

Activities coordinator Jade Tschornookyj-Mee behind the bar.

“One of the residents, Maureen, was my fabulous assistant for the evening and did a marvellous job. It was thoroughly enjoyable, a fabulous evening was had by all.”

Resident Les Boulsover, 74, won the quiz after getting the right answer to all but five questions, and said: “It was a smashing night. Loved it.”

Christopher Robbins, 76, added: “I loved the Bakewell beer. Very tasty. And I’m so pleased that I didn’t have to get rolled home like in the old days.”

Simon Webster, the co-founder of Thornbridge Brewery, said: “We’re delighted to be a part of such a special day for the residents. Beer Day Britain is always a joy to get involved with, and we’re thrilled to help the residents raise a glass and celebrate.

Resident Neil Stephenson enjoying a pint.

“Giving back to the local community is always fantastic and is an integral part of the Thornbridge name.”

Derbyshire Dales