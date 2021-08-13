Bakewell Rotary presents young citizen awards to two rising stars for community contributions

Candidates are selected from nominations from schools, organisations or individuals in recognition of outstanding personal contributions to society.

The first winner for 2021 was Eloise Payne, a year six pupil who was nominated by staff at Baslow St Anne's School.

Over the past 12 months, Eloise has raised more than £650 by taking on a variety of personal challenges including skating a marathon, completing 2,000 burpees, and making and selling worry dolls.

Rotary Young Citizen of the Year Ben Keeling with club president Christine Webb.

Her efforts benefitted NHS charities, cancer charities and COVID victims in India.

A Rotary spokesperson said: “Not only is Eloise a great fund raiser, she is also a good listener and comforter, having helped a young boy settle into her home after he was rehoused with her family.”

A second award was presented to 18-year-old Ben Keeling, who was nominated by the district commissioner for Scouts in the Peak District for his huge contribution to help the scouting movement and its members.

During the past year, keeping scouting going in has been a challenge in some underserved areas, but as soon as Ben turned 18 he stepped up to take on the role of adult leader and so allowed the Scout Section in Bakewell to continue.

A second award was presented to Eloise Payne.

The Rotary spokesperson said: “Ben is a constant member of the section, attending all sessions and actively leads and engages the young people who are there. In particular, he organised and ran an extremely successful UK Parliament activity.”

Both winners received a certificate and £100, and may now have the opportunity to go on to Rotary’s national award presentation.

The citizen of the year award is just one part of the Bakewell Rotary youth programme, which also includes the young leader award, funding for personal projects, a school debate competition.

If you know of any individuals or groups who may benefit from any of the above, or would like to support them by volunteering or fundraising, contact Chris Webb on 01246 569895 or [email protected]