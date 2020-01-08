A Bakewell school has welcomed its new headteacher.

Frank Thompson has a wealth of experience in leadership posts in both the independent and maintained sectors and has taken up the appointment of headteacher of S. Anselm’s Preparatory School and College, Bakewell.

Mr Thompson, 53, joins the school from Stoke College, Suffolk, where he transformed the academic attainment of the school and revitalised the pastoral and boarding provision.

The GCSE 5A*-C pass rate rose from 46 per cent in 2015 to 100 per cent in 2018 during his leadership.

He was previously Director of Admissions at Ampleforth College, near York, one of the country’s leading co-educational boarding and day schools.

Prior to this Mr Thompson was Principal of Kilgraston, an award-winning 3-18 independent boarding and day school in Perthshire.

During his time there, Mr Thompson oversaw the opening of a £1 million science centre and a new, state-of-the art study space for sixth formers.

Under his leadership, a record-breaking number of pupils received offers from Oxbridge and other top universities. The school was also named by the Sunday Times as Scottish Independent School of the Year for its 2014 exam results at key stage 4.

A graduate of Cambridge University, Mr Thompson holds an M.A in Philosophy and Land Economy and an M.Phil Economics and Politics of Development. He also holds the National Professional Qualification for Headship. He spent his early career teaching Economics and Business Studies in London and Manchester.

He is married to Tara, a BBC journalist working for network BBC Radio 4, and has two grown-up daughters who both attend universities in the region.

Mr Thompson said: “I am delighted to be joining S. Anselm’s at such an exciting time. I believe its unique character of strong pastoral care for every pupil is the fundamental foundation on which the school can ensure each one will develop their unique talents.

“It is a great privilege to be joining such a committed team of staff and governors and I am looking forward to getting to know all the pupils and their parents during this term.”