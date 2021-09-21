Bakewell woman who survived cow attack wins Air Ambulance courage award for fundraising walks

Pip Peacock was named joint winner of the award for courage at the Air Ambulance Service’s inaugural gala evening in Birmingham on Friday, September 17.

The retired teacher has raised more than £5,000 for the charity so far in her challenge to walk 1,000 miles over the course of 2021 – no small feat considering the injuries she suffered during the traumatic experience in 2019.

She said: “It's fabulous to win. I felt really humbled just by the nomination. I've had so much help and support I'd like to acknowledge, and the people who rescued me because they were really courageous as well.”

Pip Peacock recently passed the 900 mile point on her challenge.

Out walking near Sheldon when the attack happened, Pip was left with 34 breaks in her ribs, a broken collar bone, broken shoulder ligaments, and a broken finger, as well as serious wounds to her left leg and right knee. Her dog, Buster was killed in the incident.

Pip spent eight days in an induced coma, and then a further two weeks in hospital. She now has 17 titanium plates holding her rib cage together and still finds walking painful.

The award judges acknowledged Pip’s display of grit, determination and courage in giving something back to the Derbyshire Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance crew which flew to her rescue.

She said: “My injuries were so serious I probably would not have survived if I had gone in a land ambulance. The helicopter ride took ten minutes but the road journey would have been about 45 minutes.

“I was hoping to make £1,700 as this is the average cost of a mission. Thanks to the amazing support I've had I'm now aiming to make enough to fund three missions.”

Air Ambulance chief executive Andy Williamson said: “I congratulate to Pip on her courageous efforts and thank her for the continued support of our charity – she thoroughly deserves this award.

“Everyone on the front line is a hero, especially through the pandemic. But there are also many more heroes behind the scenes, like Pip, that make all of this happen.”

To add to Pip’s total, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/pip-peacock.