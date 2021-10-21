Barrels of cooking oil stolen in Derbyshire on ‘several’ occasions

People are being urged to make sure their premises are secure in light of the thefts.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Over the past few weeks there have been several similar incidents throughout the Derbyshire Dales.

“These incidents all involve the theft or attempted theft of barrels of cooking oil from business premises.

“The stolen cooking oil has been both new and used cooking oil and the thefts have taken place at various times through the day.

“Following these thefts, we are advising people to secure their premises and make sure that new and used cooking oil is stored securely.”