Big demand for Chatsworth estate’s first pop-up glamping and camping sites

The pop-up glamping site at Chatsworth is fully booked for the 56-day season.

The estate will host a glamping site near Chatsworth Farmshop and a campsite at Baslow from July 12 to September 6, 2021.

Luxury glamping in the ten bell tents is fully booked and the campsite has limited capacity.

Richard Palmer, managing director of Devonshire Hotels & Restaurants Group, which operates the temporary sites on Chatsworth Estate, said: “There is significant demand for staycations this year, and these sites allow us to offer guests an opportunity to experience the estate from a different perspective. They also help to support to the local economy through guests’ additional spend, particularly some of the businesses which have suffered significantly this past year, such as pubs, restaurants, cafes and gift shops.”

Campaigners are now calling for an extension to the 56 days in which landowners can host temporary campsites without planning permission.

Dan Yates, founder of outdoor accommodation website Pitchup.com which is spearheading the call, said: “Extending the period to October half term would enable rural businesses to make best use of the weather, by providing flexibility to operate all season.

"Our campaign has the full support of a range of rural organisations including the NFU, the Countryside Alliance, Historic Houses, the Campaign for Pubs and the Federation of Small Businesses, to name check a few.

"This change would not only help farmers and other landowners away from the busy ‘honeypot’ resorts recover from the pandemic, but also benefit a host of rural businesses - from pubs and village stores to tradespeople and garages - sustaining them throughout the winter for the benefit of the entire community, not to mention allowing thousands of Brits to get away who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to.”

Richard Palmer added: “If planning laws were further relaxed either this year and next, we’d certainly look at the possibility of opening both sites for longer periods and being able to welcome more guests on to the Chatsworth Estate.”