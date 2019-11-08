Blind, ill dog, rescued by Matlock couple, is now cover star of calendar

A dog that was rescued from a life of misery by a Matlock couple has become the cover star of a 2020 calendar published by the Kennel Club.

Tyler, a Rough Collie, was born blind and plagued by health issues, including ear problems and hip dysplasia.

But Pauline and Steve Bradbury took her in and now, as a beautiful six-year-old pet, she features on the front of the Kennel Club’s Breed Rescue calendar, which will adorn the walls of thousands of dog-lovers next year.

Pauline said: “When we got Tyler, it was clear she had many problems. We nursed her back to health, and she is such a wonderful, friendly and sociable dog.

“We are so happy that she has made it on to the cover of the calendar. She really deserves it, and she is helping to raise awareness of other dogs in rescue centres who are looking for new homes.”

When the couple adopted Tyler, she joined Buddy, an older rescue Collie they already had. Pauline wrote a book about their dogs’ lives and health challenges, and also organised regular meetings with the owners of other rescue Collie. These have since blossomed into an annual event called Collie Chaos At Carsington that has raised more than £10,000 for the cause of rescuing Collies.

The Kennel Club is the largest body in the UK devoted to dog health, welfare and training. Prof Steve Dean, chairman of its charitable trust, said: “The beautiful photographs in the calendar showcase these special dogs and highlight the important work of rescue welfare groups.”